Needham & Company LLC Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $130.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 0.75. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. This represents a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.