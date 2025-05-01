Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.41.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

ABBV opened at $195.15 on Monday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day moving average is $187.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

