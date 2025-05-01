JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $117.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLYS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Qualys stock opened at $125.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.71. Qualys has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $636,243.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,757.20. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $73,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,226.04. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,970. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

