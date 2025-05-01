InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

IVT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE IVT opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

