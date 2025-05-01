Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $192.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.11. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

