DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

