Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Price

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,342,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1,929.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 937,331 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 566,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,492 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 262,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

