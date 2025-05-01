DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Mizuho

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at $67,704. The trade was a 67.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,628,302 shares of company stock worth $111,145,088. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

