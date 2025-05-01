Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $23.71 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

