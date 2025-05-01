UBS Group Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

TRIP stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 622.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

