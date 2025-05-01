Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,267,000 after purchasing an additional 628,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,735,000 after acquiring an additional 756,032 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,559,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,392,000 after acquiring an additional 785,578 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

