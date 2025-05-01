Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TARA. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TARA

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.50 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Protara Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.