TD Securities Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $31.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $7,655,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack in the Box by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 356,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 103,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $4,249,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.