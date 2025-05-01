ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ThredUp Trading Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $521.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.64. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 271,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $932,143.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,779.08. This trade represents a 51.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,374,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,548,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ThredUp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

