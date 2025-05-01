Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banzai International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Banzai International has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

