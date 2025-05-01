TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. TowneBank has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 807.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

