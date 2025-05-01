Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

