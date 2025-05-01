Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.