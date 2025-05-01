Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $28.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. Five9 has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $94,373.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,453,299.23. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.