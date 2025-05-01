Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

RIO opened at $59.34 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

