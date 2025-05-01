CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,329,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned approximately 8.58% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.