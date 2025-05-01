ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -822.86%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 300.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 93,397 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 70.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

