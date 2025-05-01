Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

ADXN stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.60. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 766.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.83% of Addex Therapeutics worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

