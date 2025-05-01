Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $348.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.19. Dillard’s has a one year low of $282.24 and a one year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,270,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

