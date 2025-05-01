Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Seneca Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.26. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.49%.
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
