Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.26. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

