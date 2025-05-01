MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of MIXT opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.
