U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
