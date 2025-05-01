U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

