StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 89.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.