Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Price

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

UBSI opened at $34.29 on Monday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 127,486 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $7,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.