Veritone’s (VERI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veritone

Veritone Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Veritone by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.