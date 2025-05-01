JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $45.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 90,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 147,081 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 995,274 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

