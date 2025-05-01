WSFS Financial’s (WSFS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.55 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.90.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

