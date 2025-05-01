Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

