StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

