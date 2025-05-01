Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.59.

Airbnb stock opened at $121.92 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,827,649.75. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,998,146 shares of company stock worth $272,401,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

