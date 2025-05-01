Criteo (CRTO) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter. Criteo has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRTO stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $49.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,346,334.52. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,069 shares of company stock worth $1,104,657 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Citigroup restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

