CIBC Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$130.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$140.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$145.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.
