CIBC Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$130.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$140.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$145.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$97.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$96.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Onex has a twelve month low of C$85.36 and a twelve month high of C$118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 17.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85.

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.

