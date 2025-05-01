Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark cut Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.64.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

DND opened at C$8.94 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$622.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.97.

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 89,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,115,667.30. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.