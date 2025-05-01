BMO Capital Markets Cuts Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$118.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.50.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$117.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$55.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.77.

In related news, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total value of C$323,800.28. Also, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.53, for a total transaction of C$335,851.06. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,614 shares of company stock worth $22,553,289. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

