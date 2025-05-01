Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Stuart Paynter Purchases 33,166 Shares

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paynter purchased 33,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £19,899.60 ($26,515.12).

Stuart Paynter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($13,244.36).

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 58 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 312 ($4.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.66) to GBX 340 ($4.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Stories

