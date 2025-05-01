Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Acquires £815.92 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($35.07) per share, for a total transaction of £815.92 ($1,087.17).

Bioventix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON BVXP opened at GBX 2,550 ($33.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,649.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,139.14. The company has a market cap of £133.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,200 ($29.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,550 ($60.63).

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Bioventix had a return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 59.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

Bioventix Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a GBX 70 ($0.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Bioventix’s payout ratio is 102.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.