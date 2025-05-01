Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Acquires £815.92 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($35.07) per share, for a total transaction of £815.92 ($1,087.17).
Bioventix Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON BVXP opened at GBX 2,550 ($33.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,649.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,139.14. The company has a market cap of £133.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,200 ($29.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,550 ($60.63).
Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Bioventix had a return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 59.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bioventix Cuts Dividend
Bioventix Company Profile
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
