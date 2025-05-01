OFA Group (OFAL) Announces May 5th IPO

OFA Group (OFAL) expects to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on the week of May 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,400,000 shares at a price of $4.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, OFA Group generated $390,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $240,000. OFA Group has a market-cap of $58.4 million.

R.F. Lafferty & Co. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

OFA Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Through our wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, we provide comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The design service includes both the consultation with our staff and the actual design work and the Company provides a specific conceptualized design with layout plans, detailed design drawings, advice relating to, among other things, budgetary consideration, optimal use of space, the materials, fittings, furniture, appliances and other items to be used with an aim to produce a preliminary design plan and quotation for clientsâ€™ considerations. Fit out works include installing protective materials to cover floors or walls, installing or constructing partition walls, windows and window frames and decorative fittings, furniture or fixtures, installing plumbing systems as well as installing switches, power outlets, telephone wiring, computer outlet covers and other electrical and wiring works. Our mission is to leverage our expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced through thoughtful innovations. We are focused on innovation, efficiency, and scalability in our business model and service offerings. While we currently operate on a traditional project-based model, we utilize various technological tools to enhance our design process, including Houzz, a commercially available software platform that includes automated visualization capabilities. Through Houzzâ€™s platform, we convert two-dimensional building plans into three-dimensional models and efficiently generate various design alternatives by applying different materials and equipment options. This functionality helps expedite our design process and facilitates client decision-making by providing rapid visualization of different design options. Based on our market research, we believe the use of such visualization tools is not yet widespread among architectural firms in Hong Kong, which we believe provides us with certain operational efficiencies compared to traditional design methods. We currently utilize Houzzâ€™s standard commercially available features as a regular platform user, which includes basic listing and networking capabilities. As part of our growth strategy, we continuously monitor developments in architectural design and visualization technologies, and may explore potential collaborations or partnerships with various technology providers to enhance our service offerings in Asian markets. However, we have not initiated any discussions regarding such partnerships, and there can be no assurance that any such agreements will be reached in the future. We have developed extensive industry relationships through our operating subsidiaryâ€™s 10-year membership in the Hong Kong Institute of Architects (â€?HKIAâ€?) and maintain an active network of approximately 100 clients and numerous industry relationships throughout Hong Kong. As we continue to grow, we plan to leverage these relationships and our local market expertise to explore potential technological partnerships and enhanced service offerings for the Asian market. However, our ability to implement such enhancements would depend on reaching formal agreements with technology providers, and there can be no assurance that such agreements will be reached or that enhanced services will be developed. Our current service enhancement initiatives focus on utilizing existing visualization tools to improve design efficiency, exploring potential development of specialized software tools for building code compliance, and continuing to evaluate and implement commercially available technology solutions that could benefit our clients. We believe these initiatives can help us deliver more efficient services to our clients, though the implementation and success of these initiatives involve various risks and uncertainties as described in â€?Risk Factors â€“ Risks Related to Our Business and Industry â€“ Our utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies may materially impact our business operations and financial result.â€? In addition, we have entered into a definitive co-development agreement with Alan To AI Consultancy Co. Limited (â€?Alan To AIâ€?), a Hong Kong-based firm specializing in IT solutions, for the development of an automated building code compliance review system. This project aims to develop an AI-enabled tool that can analyze architectural drawings and provide feedback based on local building codes and regulations. The development scope encompasses the creation of specialized review systems, integration of regulatory databases, and development of user interface components. The project includes system testing and validation phases, as well as plans for ongoing optimization and enhancement of the technology. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: OFA Group increased its IPO’s size to 3.36 million shares – up from 1.5 million shares initially – and kept the assumed IPO price at $4.50 – to raise $15.12 million. Background: OFA Group is offering 1.5 million shares at an assumed IPO price of $4.50 to raise $6.75 million, according to its F-1 and F-1/A filings.) “.

OFA Group was founded in 2013 and has 6 employees. The company is located at Unit B, 16/F, Easy Tower, 609 Tai Nan West Street, Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 21370122 or on the web at https://www.ofa.hk/.

