Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.