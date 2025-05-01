Cinemark (CNK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $604.62 million for the quarter.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

