Comerica Bank Has $157.95 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $157,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $292.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.87. The stock has a market cap of $940.62 billion, a PE ratio of 143.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

