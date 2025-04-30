Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LLY opened at $885.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $828.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $817.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $839.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

