Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $26.83 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,825,000. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $292.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $940.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.15, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

