Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.