Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,746 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

