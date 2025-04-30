WealthCollab LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.1% of WealthCollab LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTI stock opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.