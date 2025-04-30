Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 29th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and LogicMark are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is buying and selling goods or services online, ranging from pure-play digital retailers like Amazon and Shopify to traditional brands with significant e-commerce operations. Investors typically evaluate these stocks by tracking metrics such as online sales growth, customer acquisition costs and website traffic to gauge their growth and profitability potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.73. 6,215,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,765,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $765.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.43. 3,071,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,598. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,012.76. 118,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,013. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $986.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,069.54. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 3,732,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,510,004. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.26 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. GameStop has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

LogicMark (LGMK)

LogicMark, Inc. provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

LGMK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,051,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,474,204. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

